At Our Best (July 20)

Local students win scholarships
The Linn-Benton Chapter of Oregon Women for Ag has announced its 2020 scholarship winners.
Receiving awards are Maddie Neuschwander of Shedd; Emily Henry and Meghan Hood, both of Albany; and Loyal Russell Burns IV of Crabtree.
Corvallis woman named to dean’s list
Aditya Sriram of Corvallis was named to the spring University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences dean’s list.
During this term, Sriram was majoring in neuroscience.
Students on the list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade-point for the semester.
CHS grads offered scholarships
Dylan A. Cox and Bridger Boggess, both members of the Corvallis High School Class of 2020, were offered Merit Scholarship awards.
Cox’s scholarship is for use at Oregon State University. Boggess’ scholarship is sponsored by the University of Southern California.
Local Master Gardeners receive awards
More than 40 Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers were recently recognized for service to their counties.
Four local residents were among those recognized.
Rich Taylor was named Benton County Master Gardener of the Year. Taylor has been involved in developing the Benton County Master Gardener Association website and is the go-to soil and compost delivery person for the demonstration garden.
The Linn County Master Gardener of the Year is Karin Magnuson, whose computer skills have contributed to the Albany through the Garden Gate garden tour fundraiser. She created the ticket, brochure and maps for the event.
The Benton County Behind the Scenes Award went to Lisa Borgerson. The increased success of Benton County Master Gardeners Association’s plant sales can be seen in her work. By developing a database, she has improved plant sale profitability and labeling accuracy.
The Linn County Behind the Scenes Award went to Jean Hamilton, a Master Gardener only since last year. Her work has impacted several projects, including the LCMGA Demonstration Garden, the Albany garden tour and the BEEvent.
Albany resident named to president’s list
Riley Doyle of Albany was named to the University of Alabama spring president’s list.
Students on the president’s list achieve an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
CHS grad named to hall of fame
Corvallis resident Avery Hsieh, a violinist, was one of four recipients of the 2020 Oregon Music Hall of Fame College Scholarship.
Hsieh is a Corvallis High School graduate who plans to attend Vanderbilt University in September. The organization provides a total scholarship amount of $10,000 to four eligible recipients, each awarded $2,500.
