At Our Best (Jan. 20)

Philomath student named to dean’s list

Meaghan Alba, Class of 2022, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

Alba, of Philomath, is a professional nursing major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

To be named to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Corvallis student qualifies for honor roll

Christina Worotikan of Corvallis has achieved provost’s honor roll status for fall semester at Whitworth University.

To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Clinic presents donation to CHS

Angela Passanise and Matt Taylor of The Corvallis Clinic’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Department, in collaboration with The Corvallis Clinic’s Foundation, presented a donation of $1,000 to the Corvallis High School Athletic Department at halftime during the CHS home basketball game on Jan. 14.