At Our Best (Jan. 25)

Philomath student named to dean’s list
Eastern Mennonite University recently announced students who were named to its fall dean’s list.
The list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Olivia Hazelton of Philomath, a major in peacebuilding and development, made the list.
Corvallis student makes dean’s list
Aditya Sriram of Corvallis has been named to the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences fall dean’s list.
During this term, Sriram’s academic major was neuroscience.
Benton County students earn dean’s list recognition
Benton County students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for fall semester.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
You have free articles remaining.
Local students on the list include the following:
Corvallis: Natalie Amodei, senior, biology; Cara Bartlett, sophomore, Christian ministries biblical studies; Joanna Gunther, junior, biology; Danielle Korthuis, senior, accounting; Janie Mahr, senior, illustration.
Monroe: Joseph Ballard, senior, athletic training and exercise science; Jaime Miller, sophomore, English.
Corvallis woman earns degree
Erica Dodson of Corvallis was among more than 200 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its Dec. 14 midyear commencement ceremony.
Dodson earned a master of business administration degree.
Local student graduates from university
Baylor University has announced its newest class of graduates, who celebrated their achievement during fall commencement exercises on Dec. 21 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.
Leah Giorgi Van Vleet of Corvallis received a Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing.
Albany student named to dean’s list
Danae Greig, a Central College student from Albany, has been named to the dean’s list for fall semester.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.