At Our Best (Jan. 25)

Philomath student named to dean’s list

Eastern Mennonite University recently announced students who were named to its fall dean’s list.

The list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Olivia Hazelton of Philomath, a major in peacebuilding and development, made the list.

Corvallis student makes dean’s list

Aditya Sriram of Corvallis has been named to the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences fall dean’s list.

During this term, Sriram’s academic major was neuroscience.

Benton County students earn dean’s list recognition

Benton County students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for fall semester.

Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Local students on the list include the following: