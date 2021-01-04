At Our Best (Jan. 4)

CHS alum appointed superior court judge

Corvallis High School and Oregon State University graduate Emily Sheldrick was appointed superior court judge in Clark County, Washington, by Gov. Jay Inslee on Dec. 9.

Sheldrick graduated from CHS in 1988, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude from OSU in 1992. After graduating from University of Washington Law School with honors in 1996, she began her legal career with a large firm in Seattle, and then opened a private practice in Vancouver, Washington, in 2000. Currently Sheldrick is the chief civil deputy prosecutor in Clark County, where she has been a prosecuting attorney since 2014.

DAR honors Lebanon teacher

The Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the Outstanding Teacher of American History Award to Brad Bauer, who teaches at Lebanon High School.

Bauer has taught American history and government classes for more than 30 years, and has been dedicated to making history come alive for his students.

Local students honored for achievement

Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester.