At Our Best (Feb. 1)

Brownsville student earns dean’s list recognition

Jessica Neal of Brownsville was among students earning dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall semester.

Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Corvallis man receives academic honors

Northeastern University recognizes students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year.

Corvallis resident Mateo Rodriguez, who is majoring in bioengineering, was named to the university’s fall semester dean’s list.

To achieve the distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

Corvallis residents named to dean's list

Two Corvallis residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University fall semester dean's list.