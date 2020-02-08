At Our Best (Feb. 8)

Corvallis resident receives academic honors
Northeastern University recognizes students who distinguish themselves academically.
Corvallis resident Lyla Stout, a Northeastern student majoring in electrical engineering, was named to the university’s fall semester dean’s list.
To achieve the distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during their college career.
Local students named to president’s list
Cora Waitkus Kim, Olivia Anne Molitor and Haley Mei Wilson, all of Corvallis, have earned placement on the Gonzaga University fall semester president’s list.
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Corvallis students achieve academic distinction
Three Corvallis students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.
The students are Rajul Chikkalingaiah, Home School Clearing House; Alessandra McCann, Crescent Valley High School; and Eleanor Wolfe, Corvallis High School.
This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Local resident earns degree
Heather Peacock of Corvallis has earned a Master of Science degree in nursing – nursing informatics from Western Governors University.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Clinic presents donation to high school
Angela Passanise of The Corvallis Clinic, in collaboration with The Corvallis Clinic’s Foundation, presented a $700 donation to the Philomath High School Athletic Department on Feb. 4.
The donation is for the recognition of PHS students, families and staff who participated in the clinic’s Oct. 5 “Run for the Health of It” Annual 5K Run/Walk. The race was founded by Passanise, orthopedic surgeon of the clinic’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Department.
The Corvallis Clinic’s goals are to increase race participants, make donations to high school athletic programs and award larger donations to athletic departments for the 2020 “Run for the Health of It” 5K.