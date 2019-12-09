At Our Best (Dec. 9)

The trees will be planted to mark the 75th anniversary of the close of World War II. The seedling ginkgo and Asian persimmon trees were grown from seed collected from trees that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. The bombing occurred 75 years ago, on Aug. 6, 1945, and is being remembered in 2020.

The trees are being cared for in Corvallis under the watchful eye of Jennifer Killian of Corvallis Parks and Recreation, who also is a board member of Oregon Community Trees. Killian plans to plant one of the ginkgo seedlings in Avery Park.

The seedlings are not the first Hiroshima peace trees planted in Corvallis. Some were planted earlier this year at Oregon State University. However, they represent by far the largest number planted in any U.S. state, according to Green Legacy Hiroshima’s online world map of peace tree locations, viewable at http://glh.unitar.org/

ODF arranged for the seedling trees to be cared for by Corvallis Parks and Recreation staff. Ramstad said ODF then offered the seedlings at no cost, with priority given to Trees Cities USA and Tree Campuses USA in Oregon.

