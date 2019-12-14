At Our Best (Dec. 14)

Forty-two children were invited to participate through agencies including Benton County Parole and Probation and Self Sufficiency and Child Welfare offices of the Department of Human Services.

The Corvallis Fred Meyer hosted this year’s event and provided refreshments for employees, volunteers and family.

A $40 gift card was presented to each child to purchase gifts, although many public safety professionals dug into their own pockets to ensure the children got what they wanted.

Some of the children are initially afraid of law enforcement personnel. For some, the only contact they have had with law enforcement is when a family member has been arrested. Shop with a Cop gives the children an opportunity to see law enforcement officers in a different light.

Local agencies receive grants

The Spirit Mountain Community Fund awarded $699,660 to 26 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk and Yamhill counties during a quarterly check presentation held Dec. 11 in Grand Ronde.

Among the agencies to receive grants were Benton Furniture Share, Benton County, $15,400; and Volunteer Caregivers, Linn County, $7,500.