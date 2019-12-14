At Our Best (Dec. 14)

Corvallis resident named Miss Willamette Valley Teen USA
Corvallis resident Mira Batti has been named Miss Willamette Valley Teen USA 2019 and will head to Mt. Hood Community College next month to compete in the Miss Oregon Teen USA 2020 pageant.
Mira is a 15-year-old senior at Connections Academy. Her interests include dancing and creating music. She plans to work as a police detective. She is an advocate of the 504 Plan, which allows teens with obstacles in their lives to continue the standard curriculum with personalized accommodations to help them succeed.
Lego team wins first place
Liberty Elementary School in Albany won first place in the First LEGO Robotics tournament, held Nov. 7 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
The team will go on to state competition next month. Team members are Glen Gibb, Carson Foster, Caelyn Rose, Arabella Dorman, Arden Falotico, Brennan Agee, Ian Beireis and Jackson Hayzlett. Coaches are Wayne Dorman and Steve Herb.
Corvallis children shop with a cop
Thirty-seven law enforcement personnel from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Police Department and Oregon State Police participated in the 25th annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 7.
Forty-two children were invited to participate through agencies including Benton County Parole and Probation and Self Sufficiency and Child Welfare offices of the Department of Human Services.
The Corvallis Fred Meyer hosted this year’s event and provided refreshments for employees, volunteers and family.
A $40 gift card was presented to each child to purchase gifts, although many public safety professionals dug into their own pockets to ensure the children got what they wanted.
Some of the children are initially afraid of law enforcement personnel. For some, the only contact they have had with law enforcement is when a family member has been arrested. Shop with a Cop gives the children an opportunity to see law enforcement officers in a different light.
Local agencies receive grants
The Spirit Mountain Community Fund awarded $699,660 to 26 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk and Yamhill counties during a quarterly check presentation held Dec. 11 in Grand Ronde.
Among the agencies to receive grants were Benton Furniture Share, Benton County, $15,400; and Volunteer Caregivers, Linn County, $7,500.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, in an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating 6% of all casino revenue to non-profit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon.
Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts and culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety.
House in Jefferson recognized as significant
The city of Jefferson’s Landmarks Advisory Commission has awarded the A.B. Hudelson house its Historic Preservation Award.
The award was presented to Mark and Tamara Manning at the Dec. 12 city council meeting. The commission created the award to increase public awareness of Jefferson’s historical heritage by recognizing structures and sites of historical significance.
The Hudelson house was built in 1893 by Archibold Brown Hudelson. After serving as a postmaster for six years, appointed by President Grover Cleveland, Hudelson sold the house to his daughter and moved to Salem with his wife, Eleanor.
The Hudelson house is one of 13 historic homes chosen to be awarded in celebration of Jefferson’s 150th birthday. One historical home or site is to be recognized every month from October 2019 up to the 150th birthday in October 2020.