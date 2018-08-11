Cookies provided
Meals on Wheels Linn, Benton, Lincoln, a program of the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, and Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington recently partnered to provide donated Girl Scout cookies to home-delivered and dining room clients.
In this second year of partnership, the amount of donations of cookies from community members more than tripled.
Through its Gift of Caring program, Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington donated 3,468 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to brighten the summer for older, homebound and adults with disabilities throughout the Linn, Benton and Lincoln county region. The cookies have been included in the more than 3,895 meals that Meals on Wheels serves and delivers each week. In 2017, 80 cases of cookies were donated; this year, 289 cases were donated.
Lebanon students
named to honor roll
The following students were named to the Lebanon High School Semester 2 honor roll.
Students must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester and earned a minimum of 2.5 credits on the Lebanon High School campus to qualify for honor roll.
Freshmen
4.0 GPA: Haydan Autry, Lisi Benjamin, Alyssa Bevins, Kylee Brown, Zachary Campbell-Blanshan, Winston Cen, Daelyn Cox, Breanna Creech-Coleman, Danyel Davis, Kianna-Lyn Guzon, Katie Hanni, Bryce Horner, Grace Housing, Asia Howard, Isabella Jacobsen, Annie Latimer, Jacob Maclaughlin Johnson, Jordan Mayton, Kimberly O’Hara, Gideon Osborne, Holly Port, Kenzie Potter, Kaylynn Pritchard, Haley Reid, Savannah Rickard, Emma Rose;
Cassandra Schuller, Kyrstin Scott, Quinn Shepard, Cherish Sparling, Emily Squires, Kylie Steiner, Porter Tiffee, Cesly Urbina, Cole Weber, Brandon Witherspoon, Owen Wolfe.
3.5-3.99 GPA: Macy Allen, Alyssa Berg, Sawyer Brubaker, Rachel Burnstine, Robert Catron, Melanie Devlin, Hannah Fillmore, Jeffrey Fouts, Halle Freitas, Maya Gallegos, Desiree Gregory, Sara Holland, Noah Hoover, James Jarrad, Eleanor Johnson, Hollie Johnson, Chloe Joslin, Maggie Leabo, Chloe Lewis, Aria Mays, Jaren Miller, Alexis Mitchell, Lorelai Morse, Nhi Nguyen, Isabel Olson, Stephanie Presley, Rafael Ramos, Alyssa Riley, Austin Roles;
Ellie Rowland, Willow Simer, Dane Sipos, Amanda Sonne, Hannah Tanselli, Kendal Tessmer, Daisy Torres Lopez, Hailey Vore, Autumn Wade, Spencer Weatherly, Madison Williamson, Jesseca Wolter, Kimberly Yard, Sofia Young.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Dina Altuhovs, Taylor Bilyeu, Jason Bowser, Mickala Boyer, Emilee Cole, Tucker Drummond, Anya Johnson, Hailey Johnson, K.C. Long, Samuel Long, Mathew Meckley, Courtenay Miller, Rebecca Munk, Abbey Reynders, Endya Robinson, Maggie Schrader, Victoria Shelton, Sukhvir Sranna, Eric Weber, Sarah Wienold, Thomas Wong, Mary Workman.
3.5-3.99 GPA: Jasmin Alvarez, Ryon Andersen, Thomas Branson, Toby Byrd, Hailey Clevenger, Elizabeth Croco, Emily Davis, Taylor Edwards, Derrick Fast, Trinity Fenner, McKenna Geoghegan, Lauren Graber, Beth Graves, Estefania Gutierrez, Theron Harter, Alyssa Hoffman, Natalie Hogue, Trinity Jenson, Cloey Johnson, Kailee Kirby, Kaylea Kleinschmit, Emma Maddox, Isabeau Mandelkow, Haden McConnell, Trevor Nelson, Charity Nolan, Jacob O’Leary, Anali Ortiz, Vanessa Regalado, Taylor Reid, Noah Rogers, Taylor Rushing, Ariana Short, Alex Solberg;
Parker Solberg, Ryan Sparks, James Thayer, Kate Underwood, Kaitlyn Vangorkum, Samuel Westerham, Makaila Wheeler, Mary-Kate Whitlatch, Emily Witherspoon, Kenneth Wong.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: Isabella Ayala, Allen Benjamin, Alyssa Breshears, David-Robert Brown, Svea Bruslind, Frederick Buresh, Joel Carlson, Nicole Christie, Hanna Davis, Hunter Hutchins, Maddy Hutchins, Noah Jacobsen, Madysen Meng, Megan Miller, Rylie Milligan, Alli Ricard, Madison Romeo, Natasha Shevel, Chelsea Sibert, Amy Workman.
3.5-3.99 GPA: Guneet Aulakh, Nicole Bender, Zachary Berg, John Blair, Tanner Blair, Kelton Bruslind, Destinee Candello, Chanel Clay, Ravyn Cox, Allison Crawford, Destin Dahlgren, Matthew Ewing, Rebeca Fallon, Sarahi Flores Cornejo, Megan Freitas, April Garcia, Madeline Harvey, Logan Hibbert, Shayla Hunsaker, Josue Jimenez, Alexandrea Johnson, Curtis Jones, Jacob Jones, Dylan Jorgensen, Raymond Knuth, Sydney Maire, Teagan Maloney, Shelby Martin, Edgar Murillo-Sorrosa, Jazmin Muses, Austin Mustoe, Domanick Naumann, Anne Nichols;
Isaiah Osborne, Josephine Park, Alondra Perez-Gonzalez, Ryan Roberts, Jadon Roth, John Sparks, Kenzy Stanley, Owen Stellbrink, Kenadie Stroup, Kaitlynn Tanselli, Cheyenne Whitebird, Paige Wombacher, Jonathan Yordy.
Seniors
4.0 GPA: Zoya Aluthova, Miriam Birrueta, Racheal Chase, Mya Corbett, Annabelle Croco, William Cross, Kevin Crowell, JayDen Curtis, Jack Dannen, Noah Dotson, Alexis Kleinschmit, Eliana Maddox, Hannah Mason, Sara Moretto, Sarah Munk, Kelsey Palmer, Emily Park, Hemi Patel, Arianne Sheeran, Jastyn Shilts, Kira Sneddon, Kaleb Vangorkum, Manon Watine, Alice Weber, Allison Wessel.
3.5-3.99 GPA: Cooper Brooks, Michael Burnstine, Sydney Carpenter, Howard Carver, Blake Cole, Avraj Dhote, Alexis Fillis, Seth Finnegan, Breyauna Flanagan, Courtney Foster, Christopher Fuhrman, Jacob Galster, Ashley Hanlyn, Serena Harkness, Amber Johnson, Kaelyn Kassler, Alexis Lingar, Esmeralda Martinez-Maya, Casey McEuen, Isabella Miller, Alyssa Murrhee, Oliver O’Driscoll, Aaron Osbore, Kaitlynn Parrish, Kylee Prara, Rebecca Randolph, Kyle Restau, Caleb Ross, James Scott, Tatum Seibert, Joel Smith, Alex Tannahill, Connor Underwood, Brandon Weatherly, Kaylin Wilper.
Gonzaga honors
Corvallis residents
Gavin Bomber and John Jennings, both of Corvallis, earned placement on the Gonzaga University spring semester dean’s list.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Corvallis High alum
receives degree
Patrick Flynn Corrigan, formerly of Corvallis, graduated in May from the Viterbi School of Engineering at the University of Southern California.
Corrigan received a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering. He will move to Pasadena, California, to work as a mechanical engineer for a research and development company specializing in space robotics and planetary exploration systems. He is a 2014 graduate of Corvallis High School, and son of George and Lisa Corrigan of Corvallis.
County students win
spots on honor roll
Two Benton County students were named to the Whitworth University spring semester provost’s honor roll.
Christina Worotikan of Adair Village and Cara Crosby of Corvallis made the list. They qualified for the academic honor society by maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.75 during the semester.
Corvallis student
named to dean’s list
Matthew Vitello of Corvallis was named to the Marquette University spring semester dean’s list.
At the end of the term, Vitello received a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering: biocomputer engineering.
Corvallis woman
makes dean’s list
Wheaton College student Rachel Maupin of Corvallis was named to the spring dean’s list.
Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Local students
receive OIT degrees
Oregon Institute of Technology awarded degrees to students during the 70th annual commencement ceremony on June 16 at Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls campus.
Almoatasem Alismaili of Corvallis graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in renewable energy engineering. Sadie Bollman of Monroe graduated with a BS degree in communication studies. Savannah Crittenden of Albany graduated with a BS in dental hygiene. Sabrina Davis of Sweet Home graduated with a BS in dental hygiene. Eric Goodwin of Tangent graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in technology and management.
Megan Green of Albany graduated with a BS in population health management. Katlyn Hibbs of Albany graduated with a BS in biology-health sciences and population health management. Jasmine Daniels of Tangent graduated with a BS in respiratory care. Brittany James of Tangent graduated with a BS in dental hygiene. Austin Koos of Scio graduated with a BS degree in software engineering technology. Dawn Lowe of Lebanon graduated with a BS in dental hygiene. Timothy Maddox of Lebanon graduated with a BS in mechanical engineering.
Daisy Plascencia of Jefferson graduated with a BS in radiologic science. Justin Robbins of Albany graduated with a BS in radiologic science. Cassandra Roten of Albany graduated with a BS in radiologic science. Kaitlyn Schmadeka of Lebanon graduated with a BS in vascular technology. Katie Virtue of Sweet Home graduated with a BS in radiologic science. Whitney Webster of Albany graduated with a BS in biology — health sciences.
Azusa Pacific honors
Linn County students
Erinn Allen of Harrisburg and Grace Hess of Lebanon made the spring academic deans’ list at Azusa Pacific University:
These students are honored for a spring grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
George Fox honors
Benton County pupils
Benton County students were among those who earned spring semester dean’s list recognition at George Fox University.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the list.
Named to the list were Corvallis students Natalie Amodei, senior, biology; Christy de Vos, senior, biology; Kelsey Dody, post-bacc, engineering; Annelie Haberman, senior, Spanish; Chase Hudson, senior, biology; Danielle Korthuis, sophomore, accounting; Brenda Rodriguez, senior, psychology; Victoria Schroeder, senior, accounting; and Kacie Warden, senior, exercise science.
Monroe students on the list are Alexandria Baker, senior, nursing; and Joseph Ballard, junior, athletic training and exercise science.
