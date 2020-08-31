At Our Best (Aug. 31)

Students receive Samaritan scholarships
The Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation recently announced that four health career students have received the 2020 Larry A. Mullins Endowed Scholarship for Health Care Education for the 2020-21 academic year.
The recipients are Alexi Ismail of Corvallis, pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy degree in pharmaceutical sciences at Oregon State University; Colin Albi of Eugene, pursuing a Master of Science degree at the Oregon Health & Sciences University School of Nursing; Jodie Smalley of Corvallis, pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree through the Linn-Benton Community College Occupational Therapy Assistant Program; and Molly Sotero of Corvallis, pursuing a Master of Science degree in nursing at Georgetown University.
The Mullins Scholarship was established in 2003 by the board of directors of Samaritan Health Services. It was formed in honor of Mullins, the former president/CEO of Samaritan Health Services, after he completed his doctoral degree in health care administration from the Medical University of South Carolina. Mullins retired in 2018 following a 25-year career with Samaritan.
Mullins chairs the scholarship selection committee, and the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation administers it.
Bank announces scholarship recipients
Citizens Bank, based in Corvallis, has announced the winners of this year’s Citizens Bank Community Bank Week Scholarship.
Five high school seniors will be awarded $1,000 to support their respective college educations. Each awardee participated in a hosted visit of a Citizens Bank branch and was selected based on an essay describing what they learned about community banks and their benefit to local economies.
The awardees are Alison Brown, Oregon City High School; Dana Dale, North Clackamas Christian School; Sarah Forester, Corvallis High School; Jenna Kister, Junction City High School; and Nicole Rogers, Lakeridge High School
Citizens Bank, the operating subsidiary of Citizens Bancorp, provides banking services throughout the Willamette Valley. Its employees provide personalized banking services to businesses and individuals at each of its 15 branch offices, located in Albany, Corvallis, Dallas, Harrisburg, Junction City, Lebanon, McMinnville, Oregon City, Philomath, Salem, Silverton, Springfield and Tualatin.
OSU students awarded scholarships
The Oregon Society of CPAs Educational Foundation recently awarded scholarships for the 2020–21 academic year to eight Oregon State University students.
Recipients are Gregor S. Angstrom of Salem; Kaitlin-Natalie Ayonon of Waialua, Hawaii; Maham Haider of Ridge, New York; Amity Hoffman of Corvallis; Sydney B. Lake of Portland; Mackenzie R. Lee of Wilsonville; Rose M. McFarland of Eagle Point; and Ian J. Watters of Portland.
Scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $4,000 were awarded to 39 students based on academic performance and intent to both pursue a certified public accoutant career and work in the state of Oregon. Founded in 1985, the foundation has awarded more than $2.3 million to more than 1,300 students.
The Oregon Society of CPAs, founded in 1908, is a voluntary association of CPAs and prospective CPAs engaged in public practice, industry, government and education. With more than 4,200 members, the OSCPA is committed to the continuing professional success of members.
