At Our Best (Aug. 17)

Linn residents earn degrees

Several Linn County residents recently earned degrees from Western Governors University.

Local graduates are Jennifer Burton of Albany, Bachelor of Arts degree, special education; Tiffany Palamaris of Albany, Master of Science degree, nursing: leadership and management; Melissa Myers of Albany, Bachelor of Science degree, nursing; Benjamin Weintraub of Lebanon, B.S., nursing; Josie Howard of Lebanon, B.S., business: health care management; and Samantha Gould of Lebanon, Master of Education degree, instructional design.

The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Girl Scouts announce leader awards

Benton County Girl Scouts Service Unit 29 of Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington recently announced its 2020 program year leader awards.

Necole Morris, Samantha Hendrickson and Nicole Sharp received the Guiding Star Award for their work with girls in promoting the values of the Girl Scout movement. Morris and Hendrickson lead Brownie Girl Scout Troop 10176. Sharp leads Troop 20495, a multilevel troop.