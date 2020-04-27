At Our Best (April 27)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Honor society inducts Corvallis residents

Andrew Barton, Mikayla Chen, Eileen Douglas, Sarah Ermer, Sabrina Gorney, Uwe Keist, Caetlyn Kenney, Miriam Lipton, Ashley Saindon and Eli West, all of Corvallis, recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

All were inducted at Oregon State University.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Monroe man named to dean’s list

John Essner of Monroe was named to Eastern Oregon University’s winter term dean’s list.

Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

Lebanon man serving in Navy

Faith and a strong sense to serve his country has brought a native of Lebanon to the world of U.S. Navy medicine.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Donald Cooney, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton and working at Branch Health Clinic Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, experienced a need to serve before enlisting in 2017.

“I had felt a strong sense to serve my country as a chaplain since I was very young, but decided to attend college first,” Cooney said. “After the completion of college, I worked in a hospital setting for several years but couldn’t shake this feeling of needing to serve. I joined the Navy to make my small contribution to my country and work towards the goal of one day becoming a chaplain.”

