At Our Best (April 19)

Rita Ross of Albany, MS, nursing: education (registered nurse to Master of Science in nursing); Therese Prock of Jefferson, BS, accounting; Kathryn Collins of Lebanon, MS, curriculum and instruction; Linzy Griffin of Lebanon, MS, curriculum and instruction.

Albany, Corvallis receive Growth Awards

Albany, Corvallis and 11 other Oregon Tree City USAs recently received Growth Awards from the Arbor Day Foundation for showing higher levels of tree care and community engagement with their urban forestry programs and activities during 2020.

To be eligible for the award, a city must have been enrolled as a Tree City USA for at least one year.

The Growth Award program is designed to help communities build upon their Tree City USA status and grow their urban forestry programs. Several activities qualify, such as revamping a tree ordinance, conducting a tree inventory, holding a tree fair for the public and improving social equity outreach.

Albany has received Tree City USA Growth Award four times; Corvallis has earned it 12 times. In 2020, Brownsville observed its 15-year anniversary as a Tree City USA.

Local students receive degrees