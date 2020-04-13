At Our Best (April 13)
AT OUR BEST

At Our Best (April 13)

At Our Best image for 12-23

Each week “At Our Best” highlights the achievements of those in our community. It includes honors, awards and other recognition that is being earned by local residents. Please send or deliver such information, along with pictures of those honored, to the newspaper in care of news clerk Jane Stoltz, 1837 N.W. Circle Blvd., Corvallis, OR 97333 or news@gtconnect.com.

Local resident's dissertation focuses on diversity champions

Maria Chavez-Haroldson of Corvallis, who holds a doctorate in leadership and change, has published a dissertation titled “LatinX Diversity Officers in Higher Education: Capacitating Values as Champions of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.”

The dissertation has been published by Antioch University.

This scholarship focuses on the lived experiences of LatinX diversity champions in higher education, and examines the ways in which they access their cultural values as key foundations for their leadership in a predominately white male-led academic world. Chavez-Haroldson is an international trainer and owner of EDI Consulting, LLC. Her consulting work focuses on organizational development which is built upon equitable, diverse and inclusive practices.

Albany resident initiated into honor society

Matthew Clark of Albany was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Clark was initiated at University of Arizona.

