At Our Best (April 12)

WAHS cheerleaders participate in competition

The West Albany High School Spirit Program cheerleaders participated in the Oregon Cheer Coaches Association all-state team selection competition held March 13 online.

Avery Dodd, a sophomore at West, is a two-year varsity team member and 2020-21 team captain. Avery, a 5A all-state team member, took second place overall in the 5A division and is the winner of a $750 scholarship.

There were 47 competitors in the 5A division, and 17 members were named to the 2020 5A all-state team.

OCCA postponed this competition from its original scheduled November 2020 date. The organization decided this team to remain the 2020 team and this November, the 2021 team will be selected.

Additional participating West Albany Spirit members are sophomores Brooke Schrader and Ella Meyer, and junior Katie Brudvig. All participants learned and performed a choreographed cheer and dance. They also demonstrated elite tumbling and jump skills. This virtual competition was based on each individual’s video submission. Videos were recorded at the school and submitted for judging.

