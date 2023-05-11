Albany has named its winners for the "If I Were Mayor" contest, ringing in not only local prizes but state accolades.

The Oregon Mayors Association "If I Were a Mayor contest" encourages students in grades 4 through 12 to communicate their ideas if they were city leaders.

This year, two of Albany's local winners swept up state prizes. Dozens gathered to celebrate the winners in City Hall on Wednesday May 10. In their age groups, Jacella Williams from West Albany High placed second in state, while Noah Salazar from Timber Ridge School placed first in state.

Colorful posters decorated the inside of City Hall as dozens gathered to celebrate the participants and winners of the local and state contest.

Pointing at his colorful illustrations, Salazar, a fifth-grader, expressed ideas of limiting fossil fuels, expanding hospitals, adding more community parks and cleaning the river of pollution in a colorful series illustrating wind turbines.

Winners received gift cards and prizes for their local contest as well as cash from the state contest.

Alex Johnson II, Albany's actual mayor, said the contest is important for engagement, so young people know they can reach out to their mayor, he said.

"This is their city, they are going to inherit it," he said.