Pendleton housing plan sent to Senate for final vote

Pendleton would join Bend and Redmond in an affordable housing pilot program under a bill now one step from legislative approval.

The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery on Monday approved House Bill 2160 by a vote of 4-1.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for final approval. It's expected to win overwhelming approval sometime in the next few weeks.

The legislation would add Pendleton to a state pilot program that allows cities to experiment with affordable housing projects beyond their urban growth boundaries. Advocates say the pilot projects could be a model for widespread use around the state in the future.

House Bill 2160, sponsored by Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, would greenlight Land Conservation and Development Commission approval for an eventual plan to build on up to 50 acres outside of Pendleton's current development limits.

The bill passed the House unanimously last month.

Bend was the first city to receive approval for a project outside of the UGB, which usually requires a longer, more rigorous review process. Redmond joined the program as the second project and if approved, Pendleton would become the third.