A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Pacific Boulevard overpass in Albany at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Albany Police Department.
No details were immediately released about the victim’s identity, as next-of-kin had not been notified.
The case remains under investigation, but more information was expected to be released on Wednesday.
A driver remained at the scene of the crash and assisted authorities.
In the aftermath of the wreck, APD advised motorists to avoid Pacific Boulevard for several hours.
The overpass was closed to westbound traffic in the aftermath of the wreck, while eastbound traffic was limited to one lane. Traffic from downtown Albany was prohibited from entering onto Pacific to head eastbound.
The Albany Fire Department also responded to the incident.