A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning near milepost 235 on Interstate 5 north of Albany, the Oregon State Police reported.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene at around 12:40 a.m.
A preliminary investigation concluded that an adult male was in the interstate's center lane for unknown reasons when he was hit by a gray Mazda CX-5, driven by 72-year-old Terry Rohse of Tangent, who was traveling southbound in the right lane.
The man, who was not immediately identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for 90 minutes during the investigation.
The OSP troopers were assisted by the Albany police and fire departments and Oregon Department of Transportation.