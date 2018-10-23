An Albany pedestrian was struck by a food truck along Old Salem Road in Millersburg at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, and the case remains under investigation by authorities.
Alexander Sullivan, 27, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the food truck, Juan Lopez-Palafox, 40, of Aumsville, said that Sullivan had stumbled into the roadway in front of his vehicle.
There is no indication that Lopez-Palafox, who was driving the rig for La Esperanza Catering, Inc., was under the influence of intoxicants.
Sullivan was walking south on the west side of Old Salem Road. Lopez-Palafox was driving southbound in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup, which has been converted into a food truck, according to the news release.
The Albany Fire Department assisted LCSO at the scene.