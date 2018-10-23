Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Pix Linn County Sheriff
Buy Now
David Patton

An Albany pedestrian was struck by a food truck along Old Salem Road in Millersburg at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, and the case remains under investigation by authorities.

Alexander Sullivan, 27, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the food truck, Juan Lopez-Palafox, 40, of Aumsville, said that Sullivan had stumbled into the roadway in front of his vehicle.

There is no indication that Lopez-Palafox, who was driving the rig for La Esperanza Catering, Inc., was under the influence of intoxicants.

Sullivan was walking south on the west side of Old Salem Road. Lopez-Palafox was driving southbound in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup, which has been converted into a food truck, according to the news release.

The Albany Fire Department assisted LCSO at the scene.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
2
1
1