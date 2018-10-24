A pedestrian struck by a food truck along Old Salem Road in Millersburg on Tuesday morning has died of his injuries, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander Sullivan was 27.
The Albany resident was struck at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday as he was walking southbound near Humpty’s Dump.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case and deputies are looking for any witnesses to the crash or those who saw Sullivan walking along Old Salem Road prior to the incident, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
It was reported to investigating deputies that Sullivan’s cell phone was handed to medics by a gray-haired male, who was with a female, and they may have some information on where the phone was located.
The driver of the food truck, a converted 2006 Chevrolet pickup, told authorities that Sullivan had stumbled into the roadway in front of his vehicle, which also was headed southbound.
There is no indication that driver, Juan Lopez-Palafox, 40, of Aumsville, was under the influence of intoxicants.
Lopez-Halifox was working for La Esperanza Catering, Inc.