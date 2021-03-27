Pedestrian struck and killed by train on Wednesday

A pedestrian in downtown Corvallis was struck and killed by a passing train on Wednesday night, the Corvallis Police Department has confirmed. The investigation is ongoing and there are few details at this time.

Corvallis police, assisted by the fire department and the Oregon State University Police Department, responded to the area of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Police have confirmed that the pedestrian was killed, but no further information was provided about the ongoing investigation. Police are still working to identify the victim.

“Without being able to positively ID the victim, and needing to complete other investigatory steps, we decided, for ease of information, that we would hold off on a press release until we can confirm that information,” said Lt. Ryan Eaton of the CPD.

Investigators were in the area in downtown Corvallis until about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, with the area partially closed to passing traffic for about seven hours, Eaton said.

