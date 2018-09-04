A woman was injured Tuesday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in the area of First Avenue near the Ellsworth Street Bridge in Albany.
The accident was reported shortly before 5 p.m.
Few details were readily available, but Albany Police Officer Eric Tress confirmed that the woman was transported to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries were unknown.
Personnel from the Albany fire and police departments responded to the scene. North- and southbound traffic was diverted to Lyon Street during the investigation.
No further information was available Tuesday evening.