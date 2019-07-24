{{featured_button_text}}
080117-cgt-nws-peace-walk-001.jpg (copy)

Bailey Kawasaki, 11, of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and the Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Monastery walk up Southwest 26th Street at Oregon State University during the 2017 Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk in this file photo from July 2017. 

 Anibal Ortiz, Mid-Valley Media file

For the third straight year, the Pacific Northwest Interfaith Walk for Global Nuclear Disarmament will come to Corvallis

The annual event, known as the Peace Walk for short, begins Friday in Eugene and wraps up on Aug. 6 in Seattle.

The Corvallis segment of the event will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday behind Oregon State University’s Asian and Pacific Cultural Center, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, where a tree has been planted in honor of a Hiroshima bombing survivor.

Participants will walk a 12-mile route through town, stopping along the way at houses of worship and concluding with a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Sangha Jewel Zen Center, 2935 NW Circle Blvd.

At 2 p.m., there will be a free public discussion of nuclear weapons at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

For more information, call Jim Gouveia at 541-231-2433.

