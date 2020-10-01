Paul F. deLespinasse: Will Senate Republicans validate 'deLespinasse's Law'?

Why this should make any difference isn't clear. No two situations are identical, but it is the fundamental similarities that should govern the application of principles. Otherwise, would a difference in barometric pressure suffice to distinguish 2020 from 2016?

The election has two possible ultimate outcomes. Either Trump wins or he loses. If he wins, he can fill the court vacancy after the election. So why the hurry? (The court got along fine with only eight members for over a year after Scalia died.)

If Trump loses, then his right to name Ginsburg's replacement runs afoul of McConnell's principle articulated in 2016, which suggests that the new president should make the pick.

But what if Trump neither wins nor loses and the election outcome is determined by the court? Trump says he thinks this might be the case and that he thinks it ought to have all nine justices on board for that decision. But if the court just makes a partisan decision, it already has five conservatives and only three liberals. Is Trump worried about a "defection"?

To avoid any appearance that Trump is stacking the deck in his own favor, senators should ask Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from decisions about the election. If she won't promise to do this, senators should postpone confirmation until after the election.