Paul F. deLespinasse: Why Joe Biden should not debate Donald Trump

Of course Biden himself could make up facts on the spot in an effort to throw Trump off balance. But even though most successful politicians lie some of the time, it is unlikely that he is as skilled at it as Trump is. It wouldn't be unfair to try to outdo Trump in this department, but Biden would be unlikely to pull it off since he has not had as much practice.

Anyway, it wouldn't serve the voters to watch a debate in which the candidates tried to outdo each other in telling lies.

When asked why he decided not to debate, Biden should just state that there is obviously no use in debating with someone like Mr. Trump.

In early America, presidential candidates considered it beneath their dignity to campaign at all. They worked actively behind the scenes but didn't hold rallies or make campaign speeches. I don't imagine he will do this, but it would be interesting if Biden would revive this older approach, not just refusing to debate but choosing not to campaign at all.

Biden could announce that he wants to spend the time preparing to be an effective president if elected. This would fit well with continuing limits on public meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.