Paul F. deLespinasse: Think big to avoid the storage problem

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Preventing climate disaster will require minimizing use of carbon fuels. Solar energy may be the ideal replacement. But most observers assume solar energy cannot take over unless we develop economical electricity storage for nighttime or bad weather.

We haven't solved the storage problem yet, but we could evade it by connecting the whole planet into a single electrical grid.

This would allow the world to run everything, with the possible exception of air travel, entirely on solar energy. We would need to distribute photovoltaic (PV) panels around the world so that the half of them receiving sunlight at any one time could power the whole world. This would require twice as many PV panels as we'd need if the storage problem were solved.

Evading the need for storage would double the costs of the PV panels. And moving the extra power — generated where it is daytime — to the hemisphere where it is nighttime would also be expensive.

Which system would be cheaper: storing solar-generated electricity for nighttime and bad weather, or building and operating a worldwide system that doesn't need storage? Your guess is as bad as mine. Expert cost-benefit analysis of these alternatives is a task way beyond any one individual.