Paul F. deLespinasse: The Constitution doesn't authorize enactment of pseudolaws

Legitimate constitutions would not give anybody the power to treat people arbitrarily. We should assume that the Constitution authorizes Congress to enact genuine laws but not to enact pseudolaws.

A genuine law is a general rule of action enforceable by sanctions — deprivations of life, liberty or property. A general rule applies to everybody. A rule enforceable by sanctions but applying only to some people (black people, perhaps, or women, or Jews, etc.) is a pseudolaw. It is phony, dividing people into different classifications and applying only to some people.

In 1948 Michigan had a pseudolaw prohibiting women from working as bartenders unless the bar was owned by their father or husband. It's gone now but was upheld (on liberal grounds!) by the Supreme Court (Goesaert v. Cleary, 335 U.S. 464, 1948).

General rules are less likely to be obnoxious, since they apply to those who make the rules, too.

The constitutional basis for prohibiting pseudolaws is the 14th Amendment's provision that no state "shall deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws." Although this restricts only state governments, the Supreme Court has held that a similar rule binds the federal government.