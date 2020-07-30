Paul F. deLespinasse: Some base names should change, not all

During World War II, many American soldiers trained at Camp Cooke in California. The base was named for Maj. Gen. Phillip St. George Cooke, a loyal soldier who served on the Union side in the Civil War. In 1958 the main part of Camp Cooke was renamed Vandenberg Air Force Base in honor of a former Air Force chief of staff. The other part was turned over to the Navy and was named the Naval Missile Facility at Point Arguello.

Camp Cooke was thus totally renamed. But there was no way that this name change could have dishonored World War II troops trained there. Their honor stemmed from their patriotic deeds, not from the name of the base where they trained.

Of course, renaming could easily get out of hand. Wholesale renaming is one of the many unattractive characteristics of revolutions, hasty efforts to improve things by violent means, which generally take bad situations and make them worse.

During the French Revolution, for example, they tried to rename the months of the year, but these changes didn't take.

The Russian communists were also great renamers. Petrograd became Leningrad, Tsaritsyn became Stalingrad, and a mountain was renamed Mount Stalin. These excesses were later repudiated, though I got nervous responses in Leningrad in 1989 when I asked when it was going to be restored to the original St. Petersburg.