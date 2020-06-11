Paul F. deLespinasse: Retroactive obituaries remind us of media's inherent limitations

The TV news anchor Walter Cronkite used to end his nightly reports saying, "And that's the way it is." Although Cronkite was often called the most trusted man in America, his sign-off formula was, of course, an exaggeration. Because of lack of TV time or newspaper space, all reporters must decide what to cover and what not to cover.

Since reporters and editors in a free country will have differing evaluations of what is important, readers can get a more complete idea of what is going on by getting their news from more than one source. But there will always be some important things than none of them will think to cover.

There is a lot going on the importance of which may only become apparent years or decades later. We all need to remember that not everything important is being reported.

No newspaper can contain "all the news that's fit to print." It might therefore actually be a good idea for the New York Times to remove this misleading slogan from its masthead.

Paul F. deLespinasse of Corvallis is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Computer Science at Adrian College. His most recent book is "Beyond Capitalism: A Classless Society With (Mostly) Free Markets." His columns have appeared in newspapers in Michigan, Oregon, and a number of other states. This column originally appeared in NewsMax.

