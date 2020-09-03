Paul F. deLespinasse: Let's keep the virtual conventions

It was wonderful that more upcoming party leaders — not just one or two keynoters — could be introduced to the country and given time to say something. Perhaps more time could have been devoted to this at the Republican convention, where Donald Trump and members of his family got about 30% of the speaking time.

For delegates and newspeople who enjoy talking with them, virtual conventions must be an unhappy development. But although they resemble long infomercials, virtual conventions can be more interesting and informative for the average citizen.

The political parties should therefore seriously consider keeping conventions virtual, while looking for other ways for party leaders to get to know each other, to network, and perhaps even to party.

This being said, what we really need to do is to scrap the whole current system — primary elections and conventions — for selecting major party presidential candidates. No one would agree to fly with pilots selected this way. But in the meantime, we will have to muddle along with the existing system as best we can, with small improvements from time to time.

Paul F. deLespinasse of Corvallis is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Computer Science at Adrian College. His most recent book is "Beyond Capitalism: A Classless Society With (Mostly) Free Markets." His columns have appeared in newspapers in Michigan, Oregon, and a number of other states. This column originally appeared in NewsMax.

