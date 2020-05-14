Paul F. deLespinasse: Let's give everyone an economic stimulus account

Ideally, handouts should be distributed equally to everybody in the country rather than to selected organizations. Or at least they should be targeted at those most damaged by the coronavirus economy — thrown out of work and often thereby losing their health insurance.

The government should expand programs that already exist — like Medicaid, school lunches and food stamps — to get the money where it is needed as quickly as possible.

Food stamps allow hungry people to shop in established grocery stores, which can handle large numbers of shoppers, rather than lining up to get into overwhelmed food banks. School lunches — especially helpful for children in poor families — have been continued by some shut-down schools but could be expanded. Expanded Medicaid can protect millions of workers who lost their insurance along with their jobs.

In the longer haul, though, an ideal policy would probably distribute equal numbers of dollars to every resident of the United States, rich or poor, employed or unemployed, citizen or non-citizen, as a "residents' dividend."

Unlike recent cash distributions, a residents' dividend would not require officials to decide who gets the money. Administration would therefore be far simpler than has been the case with recent stimulation programs.