Paul F. deLespinasse: Inherit your political party at own risk

The Supreme Court recently refused to uphold the right of former felons —disproportionately racial minorities — to vote in Florida. This right, established by a bipartisan majority of voters in a state referendum, had been sabotaged by the Republican-controlled Florida legislature.

Republican-controlled state legislatures have enacted voter I.D. laws, ostensibly to prevent fraud, but carefully drafted to ensure Republican victories by holding down minority voting.

The changes in the parties' positions on racial matters happened gradually. But the recent changes in economic and foreign policy were abrupt. After the hostile takeover of the Republican Party by Donald Trump in 2016, a party which had favored free markets and free trade suddenly found itself supporting higher tariffs on imports.

A party which had preached financial prudence and balanced budgets enacted tax reductions producing record peacetime deficits, even before the additional deficits required to cope with COVID-19. A party which had supported strong international alliances began questioning their value and quarreling with allies.

Since the Great Depression, the Democratic Party had billed itself as the defender of average working people. But more recently it moved towards policies favoring highly educated people and the coastal elites.