Paul F. deLespinasse: In defense of fraternities

Fraternities may lack some kinds of internal diversity (for example by excluding women, who, however, have sororities.) And some may not be very diverse racially, despite the disappearance of racial exclusionary charters, since a few active members can veto new members and some may do so on the basis of race.

But this is an inherent possibility with voluntary associations, which are created by mutual consent of the members, and other fraternity chapters will recognize a great possible member when they see him and look beyond race in doing so.

Fraternities are not for everybody. Colleges should encourage development of other kinds of small living groups — perhaps including coeducational ones — which can offer some of the same benefits, like the independent men's group to which I belonged as an undergraduate at Willamette University. Different kinds of organizations will enable more students to find a campus home in which they feel comfortable, in the absence of which many may drop out.

Given the potentially good experience fraternities and sororities can offer members, why deny everybody the opportunity to join one because some people do not approve of them? Those who don't approve of Greek groups are always free not to join one.

Paul F. deLespinasse of Corvallis is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Computer Science at Adrian College. His most recent book is "Beyond Capitalism: A Classless Society With (Mostly) Free Markets." His columns have appeared in newspapers in Michigan, Oregon, and a number of other states. This column originally appeared in NewsMax.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0