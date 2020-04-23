Paul F. deLespinasse: Earth Day anniversary reminds us we are all in same boat

As a teenager in the 1950s, I had wondered whether our automobiles, using oxygen while burning gasoline, might use up all the earth's oxygen and leave us nothing to breathe. But I decided that the earth was so big and there was so much oxygen in the atmosphere that there was no danger of this happening. Anyhow, I must have assumed, our scientists, engineers and political leaders would have warned us if running out of oxygen was a real danger and would have done something to head it off. Perhaps I was a little naive!

It turned out that the oxygen supply really isn't a problem. But carbon dioxide, created by internal combustion engines and many other processes, is all too much of a problem. This is not because it makes it impossible for us to breathe, but because atmospheric carbon dioxide produces a greenhouse effect — the more carbon dioxide, the more heat coming in from the sun we retain. This process could increase average world temperatures by several degrees during the current century.

Global warming would not be unwelcome if it wasn't too much and was distributed in the right places and times of year. A warmer earth might make northern areas in Canada and Russia more hospitable to agriculture. But the warming effect of a runaway greenhouse effect will not be distributed on the basis of our convenience.