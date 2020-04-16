Paul F. deLespinasse: Delay in pandemic response not entirely Trump's fault

It is hard to specify the date when the accelerating American deaths finally prepared the public to accept such extreme measures. But it obviously was after the date on which these measures would have held casualties down to the lowest possible number. And even after Mr. Trump belatedly proclaimed an emergency, too many didn't pay attention. College students packed the Florida beaches during spring vacation, and some churches still held services.

Since not all of the delay in declaring a national emergency could have been avoided, it is unfair to blame President Trump for all of the additional deaths resulting from his delay.

But Trump can hardly be deemed totally innocent. He shouldn't have made comments in January and February minimizing the danger. His credibility problems were only increased by his recent claims that he knew all along that the pandemic was going to be so bad. His attempts to hog the limelight in his daily "briefings" and to blame others for our problems — the Chinese, WHO, Democratic state governors — have been transparently political in the worst sense of the term.