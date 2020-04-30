Paul F. deLespinasse: Bleachgate reminds us: Good leadership requires clear communication

Speaking of ambiguities, one of my former students who became an FBI agent told me an interesting story about longtime director J. Edgar Hoover. Hoover wanted memos typed with large margins at the top, bottom and sides so he could write instructions to his staff about what to do about them, but he also strictly limited the number of pages per memo. One time someone crammed more words into a memo by reducing the size of the margins. The irritated Hoover scrawled "watch the borders" on it. Panicked subordinates immediately sent extra agents to watch the borders with Canada and Mexico!

According to Snopes, this story was a great exaggeration of an actual incident. But true or not, it illustrates the dangers that imprecise communications could have when coming from a powerful person.

Perhaps Mr. Trump's problem here is that he has been engaging in brainstorming in public. Brainstorming is an excellent way to generate options for dealing with a problem. To be effective, it must include two stages. First, participants put forward as many ideas as they can about how to tackle the problem. During this stage it is out of order for anyone to voice objections or to point out problems, no matter how wild the idea may seem. The second stage requires critical examination of the accumulated options, considering whether they would work at all, their costs and any bad side effects they might produce.