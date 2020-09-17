Paul F. deLespinasse: Are West Coast fires omens of world disaster?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I began writing these words, Corvallis residents were enduring our third day of extremely dangerous air, with no end in sight. Multiple forest fires raged around our state. Air quality had ranged from "unhealthy for sensitive groups" to "hazardous" But we got off much better than many Oregon towns. Several were evacuated and burned to the ground. Similar disasters happened to the north in Washington state and to the south in California.

I had recently written a hopeful column pointing out a possible future suggested by the decreased worldwide energy use caused by COVID-19. The temporary clear skies showed how things could always be if we replace carbon fuels with renewable energy.

Our recent horribly dirty skies were an omen of the world's fate if we don't move to non-carbon energy fast enough. A climate expert, who pessimistically assumes we won't act, recently stated, "People are always asking, 'Is this the new normal?' I always say no. It's going to get worse."

Unlike COVID, which hit us unexpectedly, the climate problems now becoming obvious have been understood for decades. A column I wrote 30 years ago pointed out how renewables would hold down the greenhouse effect and avoid overheating the planet. And I wasn't the first to write about this.