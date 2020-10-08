Paul F. deLespinasse: A litmus test for supreme court appointments

If a litmus test is ever appropriate, it would be one involving the legacy of America's "original sin." It would be proper to ask, and for nominees to answer, this question: "When the Constitution, laws or precedents are ambiguous, would you opt for interpretations that promote social solidarity, reduce racial inequalities and increase government's sensitivity to public opinion?"

Justices taking this pledge would have ruled differently in Shelby County v. Holder (2013). This decision struck down key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — designed to reduce obstacles to voting by racial minorities — which Congress had recently re-enacted by overwhelming majorities. The court asserted that these provisions were no longer necessary, since there now was large-scale voting by minorities.

But courts shouldn't decide whether a law is necessary. That's why we have Congress.

As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted, dissenting in Shelby, the argument that the provisions were no longer necessary was "like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet."

Unfortunately, the claim that those parts of the Voting Rights Act were no longer necessary proved to be false. Since Shelby, many states have enacted voter ID laws and other legislation precisely targeted to minimize voting by minorities.