Paul deLespinasse: Ideology can push both parties to extremes

Some governmental regulation of the economy is therefore necessary and desirable. A market economy requires a framework of laws enacted and enforced by government, and it is vital to get that legal framework right. This by itself is a type of regulation. Contract law enables people to exchange goods or services, including the services of labor, by entering into enforceable agreements. These agreements include lending and borrowing money. Who would lend us money to buy a house if there was no way to enforce our agreement to repay it?

Corporation law regulates the terms on which large enterprises can be created and operate, enabling the large-scale production which allows for a high standard of living.

Monopolies, usually undesirable, work best for utility companies providing electricity or landline telephone service to local areas. Operating competing sets of wires would greatly increase their average costs and therefore costs to consumers. So government regulation, usually through public utility commissions, is used to keep prices reasonable.

If nobody sets limits on pollution that can be dumped into the air or water, the consequences can be very unfortunate. Only government can enact rules "internalizing the externalities," forcing producers to pay for damage they inflict on the environment.