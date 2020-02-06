Paul deLespinasse: Beware one-sided claims about job creation or destruction

Politicians often argue that their proposals will create jobs. Opponents, in turn, often argue that they will destroy jobs. Although both claims may be true, we shouldn't take either of them seriously.

Here's an example of why we shouldn't. In the late 1940s AT&T employed more than 350,000 operators. As we became able to dial our own local calls, and later to dial long distance calls, most of these telephone operators lost their jobs. But at the same time the cost of telephoning went down drastically, thanks to improved technology and the savings on labor costs.

In 1953 a long distance call from our Oregon home to Maine, where my father was working temporarily, cost $1 a minute. In 2019 dollars this was the equivalent of about $9.50 per minute. Obviously, we made few such phone calls.

Today we can make a lot more calls while spending much less. The money we save enables us to buy other goods and services. Producing these goods and services creates a lot of jobs. The net result of automating phone calls was not unemployment but a higher standard of living.

To criticize automating phone calls because it would destroy 350,000 jobs would have been crazy.

For a more recent example, consider proposals to replace Obamacare with Medicare for All.

