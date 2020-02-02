Patchwork Party: quilt show comes to town

It's not so much a hobby as it is a sport.

That's how Barb Schoonover describes quilting and if the pattern making, sewing and stitching pastime is, in fact, a sport than on Saturday, its superstars gathered to put on a show and teach the rookies a thing or two.

The third annual Willamette Valley Quilt Show sponsored by Rich's Sew and Vac and Bolts to Blocks, opened Friday and by the time the doors closed Saturday night, organizers expected 3,000 people to come through.

"Generally, it's to provide quilting education in the community," said Daniel Rich of Rich's Sew and Vac. "And it's fun."

Quilts from 300 quilters hung around the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, vying for the top prize — a $3,000 Baby Lock Soprano sewing machine. Other prizes included a $1,300 machine and a $2,500 quilting shopping spree for the winner of the two-day raffle.

Bethanie Gambardella isn't a quilter, but she manned a booth at the show both days, selling honey.

"My husband does all the work, I just sell it," she said in a break between customers who formed a line to get a look at her raw, locally harvested honey.

Cathy Cunningham is a quilter and set up shop next to Gambardella.