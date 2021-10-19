Pastega light show to return to Corvallis this holiday season

The Pastega Christmas Display, a Corvallis holiday tradition that dates back 40 years, will be returning this year after a 2020 hiatus fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 33,000 cars drove through the display at the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2019 and donated 7,500 pounds of canned food. There is no admission fee, but visitors are asked to make donations of canned food.

Volunteer signups are open now. The unloading of the trailers with the lights and display materials with the assistance of Oregon State University fraternity members, is set for Oct. 30. Volunteers will spend three weekends, starting Nov. 5, assembling the display.

The display opens Nov. 26 and runs from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Event organizer Ken Pastega said that visitors should be vaccinated and wearing masks.

