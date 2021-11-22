Pastega display starts Friday at fairgrounds in Corvallis

The Pastega Christmas Display is set to roll at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and run through Dec. 31.

The drive-thru holiday lights event at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis is free, with visitors asked to donate canned food items.

More than 30,000 people drove through the display in 2019 and donated 7,500 pounds of food for local food banks. Last year the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Visitors need to enter the display off of Reservoir Avenue. The exit is on 53rd Street, and visitors are cautioned that 53rd can be congested, particularly between 5 and 6 p.m.

Organizers still are seeking individuals willing to assist with the take down of the display at the end of the run. Go to https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/ and click on the volunteer button.

Event organizer Ken Pastega said that volunteers should be vaccinated and masked. This is not required for those driving through the display.

Pastega’s parents, Mario and Alma, started the display in 1981 at the Pepsi plant off of Highway 99. When the plant was sold the display was discontinued.

The display was resurrected 10 years ago, and it has used the Benton County Fairgrounds ever since.

In addition to volunteers, Pastega and his organizers are looking for someone to take over the display and guide it into the future.

