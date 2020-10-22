Pastega Christmas show canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Pastega Christmas Light Display, a decades-old Corvallis holiday staple, is canceled this year as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.

“We feel responsible for everybody working out there,” said Ken Pastega, son of the light show’s creator, the late Mario Pastega. “I think it’s not a good situation for it to be going on this year.”

The light show has been in operation since 1981, starting outside of the then-Pastega-owned Pepsi Beverage Company bottling plant in Corvallis before moving to the Benton County Fairgrounds. The show has only been called off once before in the late '80s.

However, the Pastega family will be rerouting the money usually spent on the light show to local nonprofits, with an emphasis on food banks. Because of the coronavirus’ economic impact as well as the devastation brought by the September wildfires, he said funds are better off spent in this way.

“We give consistently to this community day in and day out,” Pastega said. “I approved a bunch of checks going out to nonprofits just this week.”

He added that the family has already donated $100,000 to food banks across Oregon and Washington this year, including $25,000 that went to the Linn Benton Food Share.