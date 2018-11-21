The Pastega Christmas Light Display will go live right after the Corvallis Community Christmas Parade, as it always does, but both will start a day later than usual because of the Civil War football game.
The annual tilt between the Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks is scheduled for Black Friday this year, so the parade has been pushed back to Saturday, with a 7 p.m. start time in downtown Corvallis.
That same evening, the switch will be flipped for the first time on this year’s Pastega light show at the Benton County fairgrounds, 110 NW 53rd St.
The holiday light show will run from 5 to 10 p.m. every day through Jan. 1.
The drive-through light display, a Corvallis tradition dating back to the early 1980s, has dozens of Christmas trees, thousands of twinkling lights and around 250 displays featuring Santa and his elves, superheroes, Disney characters and more.
For decades the light show was held at the Corvallis Pepsi bottling plant, owned by the late Mario Pastega. In 2012, the holiday display relocated to the fairgrounds.
As always, there are a few new features this year, including a couple of lighted, drive-through arches. And the light show will grow by one more character next week, when a crew of College Hill High School students wraps up work on a unicorn.
There’s no charge to drive through the display, but visitors are asked to donate canned or packaged food. Donations can be dropped off at the entrance.
In past years the food has gone to Linn-Benton Food Share, but this year’s beneficiary is Stone Soup, which provides free meals to homeless and low-income people through two Corvallis churches.
“Last year people donated over 7,500 pounds of food, which is amazing,” said Ken Pastega of the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Foundation, which puts on the light show.
This year’s outpouring of volunteer support to set up the displays — a major operation that requires hundreds of helping hands — was also a big one, Pastega said.
"We had the best turnout of volunteers this year since we moved to the fairgrounds," he said.
But he’ll need more volunteers for the takedown.
“It usually takes us a good five days to take it down,” he said.
Disassembly and storage of the light displays will begin on Jan. 3.
To volunteer, go to the light show’s website at www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com.
And next holiday season, the light show will be back bigger and better than ever, Pastega promises.
“We’re already working on the 2019 characters,” he said. “We’re going to have a Harry Potter section.”