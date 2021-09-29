Passing of a legend: Ron Loney did it all for Albany's kids

Ron Loney, who died Friday at the age of 84, was a champion for Albany youth for more than half a century.
He was the first director of the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, which opened just after Christmas in 1966.
The club continues to grow, stacking on new programs and drawing more kids. Before the pandemic hit, the club was typically seeing more than 700 children a day between the after-school program and sports, and closer to 1,000 during busier times.
“Albany wouldn’t have the Boys & Girls Club it has today if not for Ron Loney,” Albany City Councilor Marilyn Smith said. “He did it.”
Smith never thought of Loney’s retirement at the end of 2014 as “official.” Although he stepped away, he wasn’t the kind of person who could be an idle retiree — he cared too much. She recalled Loney’s pitch from city budget committee meetings: “It’s for the kids.” The plea would melt the hearts of those who hesitated to give money to the club, Smith.
Greg Roe, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley in Grants Pass, and the former CEO of the United Way of Linn County, said Loney is a legend among the Boys & Girls Club movement.
Loney’s passion for changing young lives was infectious and he spread it freely. He saw the needs of his club members and fought to fulfill them, providing opportunities for kids to find value in themselves and the determination to succeed in life.
Roe said the best way to honor Loney’s legacy is continuing supporting the club and the kids of Albany.
“There is no doubt in my mind that Albany is a better place today because of Ron Loney,” Roe said. “He is probably one of the most impactful men to ever live in Albany.”
A social media post from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany said Loney credited the organization with saving his life, having joined the Wallingford Boy’s Club in Seattle at a young age. He found a place to belong and a passion for helping young people.
According to the post, Loney was born to teenage parents and was later put in an orphanage until he was adopted at age 7 by an aunt and uncle. When his adoptive parents died unexpectedly, he went to live with his grandmother, where he joined the boy’s club. After she was gone, his best friend’s family took him in.
“Ron took what most of the world would label as ‘disadvantages’ and turned it into a passion for helping children and providing an alternative to life’s struggles,” the post said.
Roe acts on Loney’s influence daily, making every decision with one thing in mind: Is this good for the kids? Whether it’s fundraising, programming, staff leadership, youth mentoring, there is always the question of “What would Ron do?”
Around 15 years ago on a run to the dump, Loney told Roe he was experiencing some symptoms that Roe recognized as the onset of a heart attack. Roe brought Loney to the hospital in time to save his life, giving Loney’s grateful family and the community another chance to enjoy him. Roe said it was one of the most significant moments of his own life to give the world that extra time with Loney.
“He lived a good life,” Roe said. “If I end up being half of the man he was, I’ll consider my life a success, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. If I influence half the kids he did, I’d consider my life well spent … you could not have lived a better life than that man lived.”
You would be hard pressed to find a more effective advocate for Albany youth in the city’s history, according to current Boys & Girls Club of Albany executive director John Andersen. Andersen said he and Loney got along so well because their philosophies matched up: do what’s best for the kids no matter what challenges arise.
Loney initially retired in 2005, but was called back into service in 2008 to stabilize the organization prior to Andersen’s arrival. Andersen recalled Loney telling him to let him know when he was ready for Loney to go back into retirement. Instead, Loney was designated as the alumni director, connecting with alums and bringing the club back into their lives.
“The building where our admin office is, it’s named the Diane and Ron Loney Building,” Andersen said. “I told him, 'Look, sir, I walk into your building every day and I know the legacy that you’ve left this club. I’m not going to be the person who tells you to go.'”
Loney started working for the Boys & Girls Club of Bellevue, Washington as a summer job in 1961 and never looked back. He worked for several years at a club in Everett, Washington, before arriving in Albany to take over a program envisioned by local philanthropist Ira McDowell.
“The building was just a shell when my wife Diane and I came to town,” Loney recalled in a 2016 interview. “There were no windows or doors.”
He took the job — which paid $7,500 per year — because he wanted to be his own boss. The early years were a bit scary for Loney, who had a total operating budget of $25,000 and himself as the only full-time employee. The rest of the staff were Oregon State University work-study students. Within a year, the club had 1,200 members, exceeding expectations.
“We had one gym at the time and it had a concrete floor, so I wouldn’t let the kids use it until we got a wooden floor put down,” Loney said in 2016. “I knew that if we used it, we would never get the real floor put in. It took 18 months, but we made it.”
In the beginning, there was a game room, library, wood and rock shops. Now there are five gyms, an indoor soccer field, three game rooms, three technology labs, three activity rooms (including one with a stage), meal programs, dental clinics, and a teen center. The club opened to girls in 1979, and in the 1990s the Greater Albany Public Schools district began having buses drop off students after school.
Andersen said Loney was hired after three previous executive directors didn’t work out. Loney was the first one to manage getting the club open. Hired on a one-year contract, Loney moved his family to Albany without telling his wife the job was only secured for a year. He took the chance and ran with it, pulling his family into the work as well. Generations of Albany kids benefited from his gamble.
“Ron was able to not only have a vision, but he brought everyone in the community with him and showed that vision,” Andersen said. “He was able to show folks why it’s important to have a Boys & Girls Club.”
One of Loney’s sayings was “People give to people.” Andersen said people in Albany were willing to give to Loney because they believed in his passion, they knew the money was going to the right place. He never asked for more than was needed, and once he actually returned a donation that was too much.
“Ron paved the way for all of us … we’re expanding on the house that Ron Loney built,” Andersen said. “We’re going to continue to be successful and make him proud of how we’re going to carry this torch forward.”
