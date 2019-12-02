A Sweet Home resident who has argued in Linn and Benton county cases that criminal codes do not apply to her will not go to trial this week at Benton County Circuit Court, as had originally been scheduled.
Alanna Partin, 39, had been scheduled for a 12-person jury trial Thursday and Friday on charges that stem from a 2018 arrest in which officers reportedly believed Partin was reaching for a gun and tased her.
In that incident, Partin was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to carry or present a license.
At a trial readiness hearing Monday, Partin, who was representing herself, argued that evidence seized in the case was collected illegally because officers went fishing for evidence against her during a stop over a broken taillight.
Judge Joan Demarest said such issues are handled through motions to suppress before trial and asked Partin if she would like an attorney's assistance in preparing such a motion. When Partin answered affirmatively, Demarest decided to postpone the trial to give Partin time to work with a lawyer on the motion and to give the state time to respond.
Demarest repeatedly told Partin during the hearing not to talk over her and threatened to hold her in contempt of court if the behavior continued.
Partin also argued that the charges filed in the case were fraudulent because they targeted her business identity and not her real name.
Partin has made similar arguments at hearings in Linn and Benton counties. She also faces a charge of failure to appear on the Benton County case and seven separate Linn County cases, with charges including criminal driving while suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, strangulation, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment, and numerous counts of failure to appear.