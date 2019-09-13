A Sweet Home woman who has claimed courts have no authority over her failed to appear Thursday at a hearing in Benton County Circuit Court, court records say.
Alanna Nicole Partin, 39, was arrested in Corvallis in November 2018 after a confrontation with a Benton County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in which Partin allegedly reached for a gun and was tased by the deputy. Following the incident she was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a peace officer and failure to carry or present a license.
She has argued in proceedings since that she is a business entity subject to commercial code instead of an individual subject to criminal law.
Partin is set to go on trial for the incident in December, and had a status check in the case scheduled for Thursday morning. Court records say Partin failed to appear at the hearing and Judge Joan Demarest ordered her release to be revoked.
Partin was also charged with failure to appear following a pre-trial hearing in the case in June, just days before Partin was set to go to trial in the incident initially.
Partin has been accused of similar incidents in Linn County. On Jan. 5 she was charged with driving while suspended. On April 14, she was charged with felony attempt to elude, interfering with a peace officer and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. On April 20, she was charged with driving while suspended and resisting arrest. Partin has also been repeatedly charged with failing to appear on those charges as well.
Court records show Partin did appear at a hearing for her Linn County cases on Sept. 4.