Partin charged with several sex crimes in Linn County

Wednesday morning’s hearing was mainly without the sort of outbursts that have marked some of Partin’s previous court appearances, though when asked her legal name, Partin, through her attorneys, again claimed that she was a Minnesota corporation and did not recognize the name she was charged under.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and defense attorneys Edward Talmadge and Tim Felling kept the proceedings running smoothly for the most part, however.

During the hearing, Crow acknowledged that the prosecution would not make an offer of a negotiated settlement. The state would receive offers from the defense if any were forthcoming, however.

A probable cause affidavit for the case has not been made public at this time.

Partin has five other open cases in Linn County Circuit Court and one open case in Benton County Circuit Court.